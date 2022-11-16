United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $129.17

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.17, but opened at $133.92. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $133.92, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $52,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,063.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $52,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,010.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Further Reading

