United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Acquires 20,400 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 3.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.13% of Moody’s worth $64,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,147,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,467. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.93. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

