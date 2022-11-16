United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $12.86 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,000. Danaher comprises approximately 0.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 718,026 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 43.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,489,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $436,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 18.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,847,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $721,919,000 after acquiring an additional 434,795 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.86. The company had a trading volume of 37,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.28. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,203 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.