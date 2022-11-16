United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 10,800 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,835 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 87.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after acquiring an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. The firm has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.14 and a 200-day moving average of $367.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

