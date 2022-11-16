Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.94

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.94 and traded as high as $50.05. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 36,102 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market cap of $694.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,486.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.