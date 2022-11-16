Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.34

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $7.50. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 103,970 shares trading hands.
UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.
Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 2.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.
