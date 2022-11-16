Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.34

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $7.50. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 103,970 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

About Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 373,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.