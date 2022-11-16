UNUS SED LEO 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.89 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.87 or 0.00023387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and $2.89 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00344793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001768 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001125 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.80588003 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $4,308,861.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.