US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $43.00 at Truist Financial

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 26,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,266. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in US Foods by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in US Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

