UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 643,778 shares.The stock last traded at $7.44 and had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on USER. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About UserTesting

In other UserTesting news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.