ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.13

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.13 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17.40 ($0.20). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.20), with a volume of 644,596 shares changing hands.

ValiRx Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.05 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ValiRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a small molecule that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer and other hormone associated solid tumours comprising breast and ovarian cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.