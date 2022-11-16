VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Purchased by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,289,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBH traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.95. 84,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.09. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $200.77.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

