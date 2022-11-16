VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Shares Acquired by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Icapital Wealth LLC owned about 2.51% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DURA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 1,075.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the period.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. 52 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,669. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

