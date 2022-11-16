Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 167,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 129.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 615,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,616,000 after buying an additional 347,134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,543,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,943,000 after buying an additional 142,218 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,339,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,784,000 after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.07. 365,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,584,918. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

