Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 11.5% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $205,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 357,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,777,000 after buying an additional 21,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,504,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $228.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,467. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

