Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 157,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,671 shares.The stock last traded at $230.07 and had previously closed at $230.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

