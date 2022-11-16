Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.8% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $63,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VUG stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.67. 79,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,467. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

