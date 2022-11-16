Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 139.4% in the second quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 124,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.