Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.55. 144,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,651. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

