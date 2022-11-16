Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s Largest Position

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,269,000 after acquiring an additional 358,477 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,797 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.82. 60,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

