Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $41,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

