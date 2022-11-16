Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 45,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 349,900 shares.The stock last traded at $103.41 and had previously closed at $103.47.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after buying an additional 908,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 252,166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,798,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,166,000 after buying an additional 92,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,436,000 after buying an additional 145,746 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

