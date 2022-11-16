Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 282.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,818 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 482.6% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VBK traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.64. 891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $302.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

