Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up to $22.06

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $22.53. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 467 shares changing hands.

VREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $925.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $461,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

