Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,667 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,368,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 722,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 144,877 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,178.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 72,429 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21.

