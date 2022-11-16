Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 85.3% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 444,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

