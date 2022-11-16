Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $403,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 280.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,221,000 after buying an additional 446,471 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 365.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSX opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.