Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Invests $170,000 in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Stock Performance

VERU opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Veru Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veru Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Veru from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

(Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

