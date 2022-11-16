Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.