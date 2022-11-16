Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 11,553 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,919,000 after buying an additional 966,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,211,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84.

