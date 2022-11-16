Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 435,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,738 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 318,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 206,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

