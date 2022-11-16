Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow Sells 66,347 Shares

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $711,903.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE VGR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 1,074,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,456. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

