Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 444,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

VTYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

