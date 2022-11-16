Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Reaches $0.0217

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.63 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00572378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.38 or 0.29816737 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02171864 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,441,808.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

