Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,447 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. 494,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,692,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

