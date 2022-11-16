VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 4330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORA. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

