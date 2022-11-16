Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $3.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 274.11% from the company’s previous close.

VINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

VINC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 922,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.78. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $13.13.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Christopher P. Lowe purchased 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $46,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 260,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $332,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

