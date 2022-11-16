Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Buys 33,100.00 in Stock

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 33,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 89,608.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

VWE remained flat at 3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 209,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $189.39 million, a P/E ratio of -102.30 and a beta of 1.48. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 1-year low of 2.13 and a 1-year high of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. The business had revenue of 75.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 76.70 million. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 255,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 222,293 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 121,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 95,990 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 5.08.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

