Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading 2.2% Higher

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.95. 3,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 935,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,953,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,568,880.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $490,512.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,304,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $3,619,661.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953,302 shares in the company, valued at $597,568,880.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,815. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3,657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 374,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

