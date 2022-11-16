Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.37. The stock had a trading volume of 122,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $397.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

