Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Sells $37,547.64 in Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Vista Outdoor Price Performance
Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.