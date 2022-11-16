Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Insider Sells $37,547.64 in Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

