Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Declares Dividend of €0.05

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON VOD opened at GBX 95.91 ($1.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,598.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 116.50. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.68) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

