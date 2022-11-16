Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Declares $0.45 Semi-annual Dividend

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4483 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vodafone Group Public has a dividend payout ratio of 82.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,545,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $191,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,235 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 215 ($2.53) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.