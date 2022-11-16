Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Given New $1.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLTA. Raymond James cut shares of Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Volta to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Volta from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE:VLTA opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Volta has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Volta by 10.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Volta by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Volta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Volta by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

