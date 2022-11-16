Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.07 billion-$156.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.76 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.01-$6.07 EPS.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $400.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Walmart

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.90.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,229,106 shares of company stock valued at $168,141,427 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.