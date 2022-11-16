Wanchain Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Wanchain has a market cap of $26.89 million and approximately $510,366.74 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00079177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023538 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.