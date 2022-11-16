Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 8.7%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.51. Approximately 16,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,708,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.48.

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $69,179.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,107,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

