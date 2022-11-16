Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 37,511 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,992,000 after buying an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,523,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,643,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,766,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after buying an additional 199,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,535,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 158,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.24 on Wednesday. 710,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,151. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.