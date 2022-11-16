Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 10,591 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.93. 52,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.71. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $107.88.
iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
