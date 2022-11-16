Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 107,630 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,630 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 171,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,084. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

