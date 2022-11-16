Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Alan Taylor Sells 5,785 Shares

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) CFO Alan Taylor sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $27,073.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,105.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEAV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. 188,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,672. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $298.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.74.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Weave Communications from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weave Communications Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 104,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 530,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 709.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 81,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,358,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.